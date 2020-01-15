Home

Waldon Kelly "Wk" Freeman Jr.

Waldon Kelly "Wk" Freeman Jr. Obituary
Waldon "WK" Kelly
Freeman, Jr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Waldon "WK" Kelly Freeman, 77 passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3934 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville, officiating will be Pastor G.C. Hughes and Pastor Gary Horne. Burial will follow at George Horne Cemetery in Autryville.
The family will receive from 11:00am to 12:50pm Friday at the church prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Waldon Kelly Freeman, Sr. and Winsie Bryant Freeman; and his siblings, Roland and Eugene Freeman, Nila Jackson, Billy, Robert and Charles Freeman.
He worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department for over 18 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Horne Freeman; children, Barbara Buie, Elizabeth Horne, Kelly Freeman & wife, Lou and Tracy Bunce & husband, Charlie; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy Bullard & husband, Jerry, Virginia Darden & husband, Bruce and Judy Darden.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
