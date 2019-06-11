|
Walter Alfred Pinter, II
Stedman—Mr. Walter Alfred Pinter, II, 77 of Stedman, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with Reverend Larry Autry officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street, Fayetteville.
Walter was born October 13, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to George Alfred and Sadie Watson Pinter.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Faye Pinter; one daughter, Lynn Ankney of Campobello, South Carolina; one son, Greg Pinter of Stedman; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two step grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Taylor of Stedman, Charlotte Adams of Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Matthews of Fayetteville.
The visitation will be held from 12:00-12:50 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 11 to June 14, 2019