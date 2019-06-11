Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
View Map

Walter Alfred Pinter II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Alfred Pinter II Obituary
Walter Alfred Pinter, II
Stedman—Mr. Walter Alfred Pinter, II, 77 of Stedman, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with Reverend Larry Autry officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street, Fayetteville.
Walter was born October 13, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to George Alfred and Sadie Watson Pinter.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Faye Pinter; one daughter, Lynn Ankney of Campobello, South Carolina; one son, Greg Pinter of Stedman; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two step grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Taylor of Stedman, Charlotte Adams of Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Matthews of Fayetteville.
The visitation will be held from 12:00-12:50 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 11 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now