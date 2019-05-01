|
Walter Evans Robertson Sr.
Asheville—Walter Evans Robertson Sr., 68, of Asheville, North Carolina, went on to be with his Heavenly Father on April 25, 2019.
Walt was born November 14, 1950 in Asheville, North Carolina and graduated from Lee Edwards High School. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several campaign medals, including the Purple Heart.
Walt dedicated 30 years to law enforcement. He was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. He earned an Applied Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Shaw University and was an alumna of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Academy out of Quantico, VA. As a career law enforcement officer, he advanced through the ranks to become Asheville's first black lieutenant. Walt was currently a Senior Funeral Service Assistant with Ray Funeral & Cremation Service providing service to area families for the past 10 years.
Walt was a member of Faith Tabernacle Christian Center, and was affiliated with North State Law Enforcement Associate, Fraternal Order of Police, Venus Lodge No. 62, Asheville Consistory No. 253, and Giseh Temple No. 162.
He was preceded in death by his father, William A. Robertson and mother, Lois F. Robertson; father-in-law, William H. Tugman; mother-in-law, Pauline H.Tugman.
Surviving Walt is his God-fearing beautiful wife of 35 years, Bobby Jean Robertson. He leaves as his legacy nine children: Walter E. Robertson Jr. (Tracie) of Zion, IL; Raquel Blair, William Robertson, Anissa Robertson, Chirikka Littlejohn, and Latisha Gash (Ben) of Asheville, NC; Meisha James (Kelvin) of Atlanta, GA; Devie Robertson (Akitta) of Gainesville, VA, and Cory Harper of Florida. He also leaves to cherish his memory 38 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren. His grand and great-grandchildren remember him as Paw Paw.
Also surviving are four lovely sisters Yvonne Finch of Fayetteville, NC; Lorraine Mason of Atlanta GA; Mary Holloway(John), and Burdine Smith of Asheville, NC; one brother Pastor William A. Robertson Jr. (Roz) of Asheville, NC; four sisters-in-law, Linda Perkins, Dottie Tugman, and Shirley Moore of Lenoir, NC; Nancy Tugman of Goldsboro, NC;. three brothers-in-law, Steve Bowers, Pete Tugman, and RePete Tugman of Lenoir, NC. He was treasured by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Public viewing will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Friday, May 3, 2019, there will be a public viewing from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Biltmore Church, 35 Clayton Rd. Arden, NC. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.
. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 2, 2019