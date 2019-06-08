|
|
Walter W. "Bill" Little, Jr.
Fayetteville—Walter W. "Bill" Little, Jr. 76 of Fayetteville, died Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Rob James officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11am – 12 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bill was founder of Little and Young Realty Co. and his pride and joy was his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter W. Little Sr. and Ethel Chester Little; and his brother, Jerry Little.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Kinlaw Little; son, Mark Little and wife Stephanie; daughter, Dena Little; grandchildren, Maren, Mason, Campbell, Matthew, Adam and Hollyn.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 8 to June 9, 2019