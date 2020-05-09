|
|
Walter Wayne Tobias
Linden—Walter Wayne Tobias 71, of Linden passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Wayne was born March 19, 1949 in Salt Lake, Utah to the late George Tobias and Gladys Hepner Tobias. He was a member of the Dunn Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cross Creek Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing.
Wayne was preceded in death by his sons, Jonathan and Stephen Tobias.
He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Michelle Tobias; son, Paul William Tobias and wife Nikki; siblings, Lawrence Tobias and Annette Priest; grandchildren, Kalina and Keoki Monte, Alexys, Bryleigh, Lyncoln and Rypken Tobias.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online Condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2020