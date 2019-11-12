|
Wanda J. Smith
Fayetteville—Wanda Jacquelyn "Ms. Jackie" Smith was born on February 25, 1954 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to Rev. Joseph Wesley Smith and Ms. Bettye Joyce Sheridan. She returned to glory on November 9, 2019.
Jackie is preceded in death by her father Rev. Joseph Wesley Smith and her one and only daughter Ronnett Alicia McCorkell.
Jackie is survived by her Grandson Adrian Thomas McCorkell; her Mother, Bettye Joyce Sheridan Smith-Jackson; and her Sister, Jillian Joette Sheridan; 20 first cousins, a host of other relatives, friends and hundreds of student mentees all who loved her dearly.
For the past three years, Jackie made Epicenter Church located on Fort Bragg Rd, Fayetteville, North Carolina her home church.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019