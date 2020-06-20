SGM(R) Wane R. Smith, Jr.
Fayetteville—Sergeant Major (Ret.) Wane Reddick Smith Jr, son of the late Reddick Smith and of the late Rebecca Smith, was born on December 31, 1940 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
SGM Smith traveled all over the world. He had a huge heart and was loved by all who knew him. He was very handy with his hands and could research and fix anything. He loved music and when he was younger he loved to dance and have a good time. He departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He attended Garner Consolidated High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.
SGM Smith served and honored his country in the United States Army for over 30 years. He retired with the rank of a Sergeant Major.
SGM Smith leaves behind his daughter: Delfine Greer; four siblings: Alene Myatt, Mary Ann Adams, Mable Utley and Charlie Smith; one grandson: Marquis Greer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 am at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Ft. Bragg at 12 noon. A live stream of the service will be available on the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Facebook page, please click the link below to view live stream:
http://www.facebook.com/JerniganWarren/
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
Fayetteville—Sergeant Major (Ret.) Wane Reddick Smith Jr, son of the late Reddick Smith and of the late Rebecca Smith, was born on December 31, 1940 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
SGM Smith traveled all over the world. He had a huge heart and was loved by all who knew him. He was very handy with his hands and could research and fix anything. He loved music and when he was younger he loved to dance and have a good time. He departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He attended Garner Consolidated High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.
SGM Smith served and honored his country in the United States Army for over 30 years. He retired with the rank of a Sergeant Major.
SGM Smith leaves behind his daughter: Delfine Greer; four siblings: Alene Myatt, Mary Ann Adams, Mable Utley and Charlie Smith; one grandson: Marquis Greer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 am at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Ft. Bragg at 12 noon. A live stream of the service will be available on the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Facebook page, please click the link below to view live stream:
http://www.facebook.com/JerniganWarren/
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.