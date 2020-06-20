Sergeant Major (Ret) Wane Reddick Smith Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SGM(R) Wane R. Smith, Jr.
Fayetteville—Sergeant Major (Ret.) Wane Reddick Smith Jr, son of the late Reddick Smith and of the late Rebecca Smith, was born on December 31, 1940 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
SGM Smith traveled all over the world. He had a huge heart and was loved by all who knew him. He was very handy with his hands and could research and fix anything. He loved music and when he was younger he loved to dance and have a good time. He departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He attended Garner Consolidated High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.
SGM Smith served and honored his country in the United States Army for over 30 years. He retired with the rank of a Sergeant Major.
SGM Smith leaves behind his daughter: Delfine Greer; four siblings: Alene Myatt, Mary Ann Adams, Mable Utley and Charlie Smith; one grandson: Marquis Greer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 am at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Ft. Bragg at 12 noon. A live stream of the service will be available on the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Facebook page, please click the link below to view live stream:
http://www.facebook.com/JerniganWarren/
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved