Warren Jackson "Jay" Wilson
Fayetteville—Warren Jackson "Jay" Wilson, 87, of Fayetteville was reunited with the love of his life, Shirley, after passing away at home on April 23, 2020.
Jay was born August 20, 1932 to the late LeRoy and Betty Brown. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school where he earned numerous medals including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal(2 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Good Conduct Medal (1st-6th Awds.)., National Defense Service Medal (1 OLC ), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Vietnam Civil Action Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Combat Infantry Badge, Master Parachute Badge, Glider Badge, Philippine Presidential Unit Citation, and Vietnam Jump Wings. He was a member of U.S. Army Special Forces and retired as Command Sergeant Major after 31 years of service. He also retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections and LabCorp. He is preceded in death by daughter, Cheryl E. Wilson, and great granddaughter, Ainsley West.
He will be missed dearly by his family and friends and his four-legged companions, Bianca and Starla. He leaves behind daughter, Cindi West and husband, Jonathan; son, W. David Wilson and wife, Lynda; 6 grandchildren, Dean West and wife, Darlene; Jason West and fiancé, Brandy; Jacqueline West and husband, John; Brandy Hall and husband, Rodney; and Brett Wilson; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was a devoted husband and father and was generous with his time and service to others. He was passionate about the Atlanta Braves, Tar Heels basketball and the Carolina Panthers. He loved the outdoors, whether it was walking his dogs, gardening or fishing at the beach.
There will be a private service for the family and burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sudan Shriners "In Memory of Warren J. Wilson", PO Box 12829, New Bern NC 28561.
Condolences for the family may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020