|
|
Warren Jay Brown Sr.
Fayetteville—Deacon Warren Jay Brown Sr., age 93 of 925 Fleetwood Drive, Fayetteville departed this life Saturday November 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6th at 11:00 AM at Miracle Temple Holy Deliverance Church of God, 1495 Bingham Drive, Fayetteville NC. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Viewing Thursday, December 5th 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. The family will receive friends at 3201 Teak Wood Court, Hope Mills N.C. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: children, Brenda Brown, Evangelist Mona Horsey(Lamont), Michael Brown(Sheila), Tarry Brown, Elder Warren J. Brown, Jr.(Sharon), 20 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019