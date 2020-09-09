Watonia A. OwensFayetteville—Mr. Watonia A. Owens, age 43 of 2105 Custer Avenue, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on September 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. He is survived by: parents, William and Mary Owens, Sr.; children, Aquila Ardrey, Colin Ardrey and JaKiya Scott; brother, William A. Owens, Jr. (Monica); sisters, Wilma A. Hilman Ford, Wendy A. Redfern (Rickey) and Walonda A. Owens; sister-in-law, Vanissa Owens and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.