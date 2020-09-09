1/1
Watonia A. Owens
Watonia A. Owens
Fayetteville—Mr. Watonia A. Owens, age 43 of 2105 Custer Avenue, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on September 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. He is survived by: parents, William and Mary Owens, Sr.; children, Aquila Ardrey, Colin Ardrey and JaKiya Scott; brother, William A. Owens, Jr. (Monica); sisters, Wilma A. Hilman Ford, Wendy A. Redfern (Rickey) and Walonda A. Owens; sister-in-law, Vanissa Owens and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
SEP
12
Viewing
09:00 - 01:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 8, 2020
Rest Easy
Chanel Brooks
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
Ardrey Family
