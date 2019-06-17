Home

Clinton—Mr. Wayne Autry, 75 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2137 Odom Road, Clinton, with Reverend Paul Jackson, Reverend Mike Carter and Reverend Roy Hilburn officiating. Burial will follow at Ed Autry Cemetery with Reverend Michael Oliver officiating.
Mr. Autry was a native of Sampson County, the son of Rommey and Eva Faircloth Autry. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Houston. He was a retired supervisor for Roseboro Spinning Mill and Lundy Packing Company.
He loved his family and grandchildren and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a member of Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church and a former deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Autry; daughter, Jane Autry Vann and husband, Ed of Autryville; four grandchildren, Joshua Vann of Lillington, Kimberly Vann Cox and husband, Tyler of Clinton, Emily Vann and Sarah Vann both of Autryville, one great grandchild, Ryleigh Cox of Clinton; one sister, Frankie Hall and husband, Danny of Southport.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00-9:00pm at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, and at other times at 4669 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Clinton.
