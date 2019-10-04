|
Wayne Eaton, Jr
Fayetteville—Ralph Wayne Eaton, Jr., 71, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with his beloved family by his side.
Wayne was born August 10, 1948 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Laura Cockerham and Ralph Wayne Eaton, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Susan Gibson Eaton; and his sister, Deborah Eaton Norris.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Sharon Tolar Eaton of the home; son, Chris Eaton and wife, Robin of Hope Mills; daughter, Cyndy Eaton DeGiacinto and husband Clay of New York; grandchildren, Maggie and Sam Eaton, Nick and Nate DeGiacinto; brothers, Mike Eaton and wife Kathy of Spartanburg, SC; Jimmy Eaton of Missouri; sisters, Diane Bullard and husband Tony of Sanford, NC; Diane Frost of Advance, NC.
Wayne was a Navy Veteran. He served aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier as a Photographer's Mate. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC and attended Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC. Wayne opened the Photo Center in Fayetteville, NC, the first in the area to offer overnight development of photos. Wayne also had a long career in the Fayetteville auto industry with the Bryan, Bleeker, and Dickinson dealerships.
Wayne was a faithful member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Greater Exchange Club of Fayetteville. Wayne loved telling tall tales with his Rooster friends the second Wednesday of every month. He was an avid golfer and loved playing weekly with his Wednesday Golf Group.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Scott McCosh, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231 or the United Service Organization, 400 Airport Dr., Suite # 4 Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019