Wayne Gardner
1950 - 2020
Wayne Gardner
Raeford—Mr. Wayne Gardner of Raeford passed away on Monday June 8, 2020 at the age of 70.
Wayne was born on January 6, 1950 in Cumberland County to the late Augusta Wayne (A.W.) Gardner and Geraldine Burns Gardner.
Wayne retired from Hoke County Sheriff's Department, he also worked for N.C. Department of Social Services (Child Support Division) and National Finance. He was a member of Parker United Methodist Church, Hoke County Masonic Lodge #306, Shriners, and Sons of Confederacy. He was a recreational pilot and enjoyed flying model airplanes.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Debbie Smith Gardner of Raeford, three daughters, Christy Beasley (Billy), Carrie Bounds, and Amy Lunsford (Josh) all of Raeford, six grandchildren, Brittany Beasley Archer, Hannah Beasley, Maddison Branch, Allie Grace Bounds, Jackson Bounds, and Emma Lunsford, three siblings, William Gardner (Rita) of Raeford, Peggy Ballance (Jerry) of Goldsboro, Bruce Gardner (Wanda) of Goldsboro.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave. Raeford.
Funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm at the Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin Gardner officiating.
Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
JUN
13
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
(910) 875-4145
