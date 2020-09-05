1/1
Wayne Jay Wilkes
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Jay Wilkes
Fayetteville—Wayne Jay Wilkes, 67 passed away on September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Daniel Wilkes; mother, Hester (Stewart) Wilkes and sister, Wanda Lupo.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 33 years, Alice; three sisters, Kay Taylor and husband, Ronnie of Raeford, Mary (Nan) Baxley of Raeford, and Agnes Creech (Dwight) of Las Vegas, NV and multiple nieces and nephews.
Wayne was a faithful member of the New Hope Church of God. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3 PM at New Hope Church of God with Pastor Andy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will welcome friends prior to the service from 2 PM to 2:45 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved