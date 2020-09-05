Wayne Jay WilkesFayetteville—Wayne Jay Wilkes, 67 passed away on September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Daniel Wilkes; mother, Hester (Stewart) Wilkes and sister, Wanda Lupo.Wayne is survived by his wife of 33 years, Alice; three sisters, Kay Taylor and husband, Ronnie of Raeford, Mary (Nan) Baxley of Raeford, and Agnes Creech (Dwight) of Las Vegas, NV and multiple nieces and nephews.Wayne was a faithful member of the New Hope Church of God. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3 PM at New Hope Church of God with Pastor Andy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will welcome friends prior to the service from 2 PM to 2:45 PM.