Wayne Marvin Dallas

Wayne Marvin Dallas Obituary
Wayne Marvin Dallas
Fayetteville—Wayne Marvin Dallas, 73, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at 3HC Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Family will accept visitors on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 between 2-4pm at Sullivan Funeral Home. Private burial for family only will be on Monday, July 8th, 2019 starting 11:00 am at Lafayette Cemetery.
Born August 30th, 1945, he was the son of the late Jaddie Vinston Dallas and the late Myrtle Catherine Ransom Dallas. He was preceded in death by brothers Jaddie Jerry Dallas, Walter Hughie Dallas, and sister Myrtlene "Tootsie" Dallas Benitez.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Dallas, stepson Troy Knowles, son Brian Vinston Dallas, daughter in-law Teresa Dallas, grandson Ryan Knowles, sister Elizabeth "Sam" Benson and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 1 to July 2, 2019
