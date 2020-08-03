1/1
Wayne Thomas Williams, Jr.
Fayetteville—On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the light that was Wayne Thomas Williams, Jr. was abruptly stolen from this world. He was only 52 years old.
Wayne was born May 25, 1968 in Fayetteville, NC and graduated from Terry Sanford High School. He proudly served his country for 8 years in the US Army. He was medically retired and working on his BS in Occupational Safety and Health from Columbia Southern University.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Barbara G. Buchanan and husband, Joe of Roper, NC; brother, Carlos R. Williams, III of Jacksonville, NC; son, Garrett T. Williams of Fayetteville, NC; daughters, Nyana M. Williams of Raleigh, NC and Courtney Nix and her son, JayLyn of Killeen, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father Wayne T. Williams, Sr., his baby brother, Joe Jefferson Williams, and his beloved Boston Terrier, Mojo.
A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 5th at 11am in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Although Wayne was a lifelong Duke fan, he switched to Wolfpack red earlier this year when Nyana earned a full-ride scholarship to NC State University.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the NC State University Emergency Fund, The Gary Sinise Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Wayne's family is devastated by his senseless death and his loss will be felt by our entire community.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
