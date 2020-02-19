|
Weldon Gartha Glover
Wade—Weldon Gartha Glover, 74, of Wade, NC passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn, NC.
He was born October 22, 1945 in Dunn, NC to the late Cora Lucas Glover and William Gartha Glover. Weldon was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Sanders.
Weldon served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army and in the National Guard. He went on to work at Kelly Springfield for several years before his retirement.
Weldon is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Fann Glover; his daughter, Dawn Heltsley and husband Jeremy; his son, Donald Glover and wife Gina; five grandchildren Brooklynn Heltsley, Gabrielle Glover, Caleb Glover, Joshua Glover, and Micheala Glover; his sister Barbara Andrews; and two brothers Sherrill Glover and Willard Glover.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Friday February 21 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1PM in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. Elton Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020