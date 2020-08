Or Copy this URL to Share

Fayetteville—Wendy Sue Sutton (September 14, 1990 - July 7th, 2020). She is survived by her two sons, David Mason, Jr. and Matthew Mason; niece, Mikala Sue Sutton; brother, Melvin Sutton, Jr.; mother, Doris Sutton; and uncle, Dail Clark.



