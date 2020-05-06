|
|
Wilbur Jones Wiman
MSG (ret)
Fayetteville—MSG (ret) Wilbur Jones Wiman, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away, Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at CFVMC. He dedicated his professional life in service to our great nation and dedicated his personal life caring and providing for his family. Wilbur was born March 30, 1930 in Graves County, Kentucky, to the late Wilson and Ethel Wiman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Ruell Wiman. He was a member of Village Baptist Church.
Wilbur joined the US Army at the earliest eligible age and proudly served his country for 22 years. During his service he was a part of three notable military campaigns in our Nation's history; the WW II Occupancy in Japan, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team, as well as the 11th, 101st, and the 82nd Airborne Divisions. Other stations of duty include Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Retiring as MSG, he was a master parachutist and had been a member of the Army's last glider training class.
After his military service, he began a long career with Commercial Credit Corporation, retiring permanently in 1992.
Wilbur was an active Shriner in Fayetteville for many years and remained proud of the good works that came from his Club.
To say that he was an avid golfer, would be a major understatement. Back in the day, he had the "Wilbur Wiman Scramble" every weekend at Cypress Lakes Golf Course where he shot his only hole in one. He played golf for years until he wasn't physically able, but continued to watch the golf channel up to this last days, to the displeasure of visiting loved ones. Other interests include watching his favorite basketball teams, Duke and Kentucky.
In his later years he found great joy in spending time with all of his Hardees Coffee Club "buddies." Having been so active, for so long, in the Fayetteville community, he didn't go anywhere that he didn't know someone. The clerks at the grocery stores and restaurant staff all knew him by name and he even had his preferred waitresses whose sections he would always sit in.
He lived a very independent life up until his recent hospitalization. He took pride in his beloved Cadillac that he, and only he, continued to drive to shop and go out to eat up until the final weeks of his life.
He is survived by his brother, Charles Wiman, of Mayfield, Ky, his three daughters, Kay Wiman Drogos, of Raleigh, Nancy Wiman Causey (Steve), of Fayetteville, and Trish Wiman Mallard (Tony), of Carolina Beach, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, and several cousins that he cared for deeply.
In light of the current pandemic, the family has opted for a private funeral service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Following that service he will be laid to rest in the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery alongside his wife Ruell who preceded him in death in 2001.
Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home will be livestreaming the private service on their Facebook page on Friday, May 8th starting at 11:00am.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date and will be followed by full military honors.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607
Tel: 1-844-739-0849
Email: [email protected]
Web:
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 6 to May 7, 2020