|
|
Wiley Martin Lockamy
Fayetteville—Wiley Martin Lockamy, 82, passed away at Whispering Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, David Martin Lockamy; mother, Hattie Tyndall Lockamy; and brother, William David Lockamy.
Wiley is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Rhoades of OR, Tonya Lockamy of OR, and Yvonne Lockamy of CA; son, Scott Lockamy of England; sisters, Edna McLaurin of Fayetteville and Alice Hackney of Chapel Hill and 4 grandchildren.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019