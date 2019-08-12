|
Wilford Hudson Cashwell
Hope Mills—Wilford Hudson Cashwell, 96, of Hope Mills, passed away on August 10, 2019.
Hudson was born on September 14, 1922 in Bladen County, NC. In 1929, after the passing of his mother, Hudson and his sisters were sent to the Mills Home in Thomasville, NC. Shortly after, Hudson ran away to live with his father. In 1941, Hudson graduated from Gray's Creek High School. Hudson enlisted in the Army in 1942, one year after the start of World War II. Hudson served in Central Europe and actively participated in five military campaigns as an airplane mechanic. After being honorably discharged in 1945, he worked with Civil Service at Fort Bragg, NC and served three terms in Vietnam as an aviation mechanic & instructor, until retiring in 1972. After retiring, Hudson helped found an airline at Pinehurst, NC, where he worked in aircraft maintenance. Hudson was also a farmer; he continued farming throughout the course of his life. He was a member and officer of Gray's Creek Ruritan Club, a member of the original Board of Directors of Gray's Creek Fire Station 24, and a deacon at Cape Fear Baptist Church in Gray's Creek.
Hudson was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Alford Cashwell Sr.; his mother, Fannie Jane Honeycutt Cashwell; his brother, Daniel Alford Cashwell Jr.; his sister Sylvia Druise Coleman; sister, Peggy Cashwell Ward; and granddaughter Amanda Graham Barker.
Hudson is survived by spouse, Marilyn Whichard Cashwell of Hope Mills; daughter Cinda (Rost) Ginevich of Colleyville, Texas; son Barry (Darlene) Cashwell of Hope Mills; son Jerry (Renee) Cashwell of Hope Mills; son Henry (Sophia) Cashwell of Dahlonega, Georgia; daughter Nancy (Jimmy) Dees of Fayetteville; daughter Sheila Strickland of Hope Mills; son Terry A Cashwell of Hope Mills; daughter Jill (Ron) Newlan of Hope Mills; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on August 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 14, 2019 at Southview Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Lynch officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow the service at Bladen Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be sent to Southview Baptist Church Mission Fund or North Carolina Baptist Children's Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019