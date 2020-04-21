|
Willard John-Fairley Davis
Charlotte—Willard John-Fairley Davis, 35, of Charlotte, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Born in Cumberland County, John was the son of William R. and Patricia Jackson Davis.
John was a graduate of Jack Britt High School, where he was an All Conference tennis player and captain of the school tennis team. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from UNC Charlotte, and was currently studying Sleep Center Technology at Central Piedmont Community College.
He loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed canoeing, rafting, and camping, which he did quite frequently while living in Steamboat Springs, CO before coming back to Fayetteville to be with his family.
Along with his parents, John is also survived by his sister, Dougetta Jackson and husband Daniel of Fayetteville; sister, Dori Canady Cameron and companion Mickey Williamson of Parkton; brother, William R. Davis, Jr. and fiancée Malea Almeida of Savannah, GA; brother, William Fredrick Canady of Tucson, AZ; nephews, Luther R. Cameron, Jr. of Parkton, John Thomas Cameron and wife Jordyn of Charlotte, Bobby R. Corney III, William M. Jackson, and MacKenzie Jackson, all of Fayetteville, Jeremy Canady and Zachary Canady, both of Tuscon, and Nicholas Grant; and several other family members and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be announced at a later date.
John was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020