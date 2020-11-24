SGM(Ret.) William Amos Briggs Jr.
Fayetteville—Retired Army Sergeant Major William Amos Briggs, Jr., 88, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 in Pittsboro.
SGM Briggs was born October 16, 1932 in Columbia, TN to the late Pauline Moore Briggs and Amos Briggs. Mr. Briggs was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Mae Palmer and a brother, Leroy Briggs.
SGM Briggs was a retired Sergeant Major with the Army. He served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and retired from the Army with over 29 years of service. His medals include the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
SGM Briggs is survived by his wife, Gisela Briggs; a daughter, Linda Hillman and husband Kip; a grandson, Christopher Bluemke; two great-grandchildren, Alana Bluemke and Christopher Bluemke, Jr.; three brothers, Tommy Briggs and wife Donna, Donald Briggs and wife Lynda, and Joe M. Briggs and wife Linda Gail; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Carmen Del Toro and Angel Del Toro, Kristina Del Toro, and Elizabeth Del Toro, Jack and Ann Hendrix, Marcella and Kevin Tull, Karen Battershell, Lillian Miller and children, and Pastor Roy and family.
A memorial service will be held Friday December 4, 2020 at 12PM at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery with Pastor Roy Hilburn officiating. Military honors will be rendered following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gardners United Methodist Church at 4555 Rosehill Road Fayetteville, NC 28311.
