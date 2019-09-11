Home

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
5991 Rockfish Rd.
Hope Mills, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
5991 Rockfish Rd.
Hope Mills, NC
View Map

William "Bill" Bridges

William "Bill" Bridges Obituary
William "Bill" Bridges
Hope Mills—William "Bill" Bridges, 57, passed away September 9, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Sheri, and their children Samantha and Zachary, his mother Ruth, sister Traci, and brothers Marty and Rick. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Bridges. There will be a visitation at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5991 Rockfish Rd., Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a memorial service to follow from 11 AM- 12 PM.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
