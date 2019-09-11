|
William "Bill" Bridges
Hope Mills—William "Bill" Bridges, 57, passed away September 9, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Sheri, and their children Samantha and Zachary, his mother Ruth, sister Traci, and brothers Marty and Rick. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Bridges. There will be a visitation at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5991 Rockfish Rd., Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a memorial service to follow from 11 AM- 12 PM.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019