William Calvin Wade, Sr.
Burlington—William Calvin Wade, Sr., the hardest working man Page Town Road (formerly Burch Bridge Rd.) has ever seen, passed away October 22, 2019 at the North Carolina State Veterans Nursing Home in Fayetteville, NC, at the age of 92. He was born on February 26, 1927 in the Wolf Trap Community, in Halifax County, Virginia, to the late Robert Leonard Wade and Nannie Chapman Wade, and was married to the late Ann Wilbourne Wade of 60 years. He was predeceased by his grandson, Jesse Wade and his four brothers, Leonard, Johnnie, Dempsey and James.
At the age of 18, he enlisted in the US Army in WWII and served as an MP. He received three medals for his service. After the war, he returned home to Halifax County, Virginia. In 1949, he came to Burlington and went to work at Copeland Fabrics. For thirty years he worked in the mill on second shift and was a tobacco farmer by day. He retired from the maintenance department at Elon College after 15 years of service. After a brief retirement, he went back to work at the college and worked well into his 70's.
He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where he was also a member of the Joy Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Men. He also served on the Parsonage Committee and the Grounds Committee.
He loved being a farmer and Momma's cooking, especially her biscuits. He loved his Lord, family, neighbors and his farm.
He is survived by his children, William Calvin Wade, Jr. (Madeleine), Patricia Ann Wade and Rev. David Carlton Wade (Cindy); grandchildren, Stephanie Oakes (Ryan), Dana Averette (Tommy), Zeb Wade, Malachi Wade and Rebekah Wade and is also survived by nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from noon to 1:45pm, at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, 2205 S. Church St., Burlington, NC. The service of Death and Resurrection will begin at 2:00pm at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1421 Bethel Methodist Church Road, Burlington, NC. The Reverends Laura Dunlap and David C. Wade will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Cemetery Fund or Camp Ground UMC, 4625 Camp Ground Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28314. We are so grateful for the wonderful care Daddy received by all the staff at the NC Veterans State Nursing Home and Pruitt Health Home Hospice. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019