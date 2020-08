Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Dickie" Carey Johnson, III

Fayetteville—William "Dickie" Carey Johnson, III, of Fayetteville, NC went to his heavenly home on August 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Johnson; 3 sons; a sister; and 4 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



