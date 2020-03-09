Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

William Charles "Bill" Bullard

William Charles "Bill" Bullard Obituary
William Charles "Bill" Bullard
Fayetteville—William Charles "Bill" Bullard, 87, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Carolina Inn.
Bill was an Army veteran and a retired Master Sergeant.
Graveside services will be at 12 noon on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery at Ft. Bragg with military honors.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Hildegarde Bullard; brothers, Thomas R. Bullard, Jr., Harold Bullard, and Louis Bullard and sisters, Margaret Threatt and Betty Dumas.
Bill is survived by a son, Robert Ganelli of Berlin, Germany.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
