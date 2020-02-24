Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

William Collier


1937 - 2020
William Collier Obituary
William Collier
Fayetteville—Retired MSGT William Earl Collier, 82 of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman with Rev. Tim Evans officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 PM at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery in Spring Lake with full military honors. The family will receive from 11:30 - 12:30 prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Collier was a native of Union, MS, the son of Horace and Nannie Mae German Collier. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leola Cain Collier and three siblings, Dan Collier, Eugene H. Collier and June Myers. He was a retired MSGT with the US Air Force.
He is survived by two sons, George Randall Collier of White Oak and William Collier, Jr. (Adell) of Fayetteville; three daughters, Vicky Lee (Terry), Donna McPhaul (Billy) all of Fayetteville and Susan Hobaugh (Jimmy) of Benson; sister, Nancy Schmidt (Fred) of Tennessee; five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Rd, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
