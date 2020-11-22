1/1
William David "WD" Horne
1941 - 2020
William "WD" David Horne
Fayetteville—William "WD" David Horne, 79 passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center November 20, 2020. He was born in Cumberland County in 1941 to the late Houston and Rosie (Spell) Horne.
William is survived by his loving wife, Judy Calhoun Horne; two sons, David Ray Horne and wife, Michael Ann of Clayton and Daniel Owen Horne of Fayetteville; six sisters, Carolyn Spence, Judy Benton and husband, Wayne, Gretta Hall and husband, Hooper, Jewel Horne, Shelby Threatt and husband, Jim and Mae Simpson and husband, Ron all of Fayetteville; two brothers, Curwood Horne and wife, Elizabeth and Rodney Horne and wife, Susan both of Fayetteville, and five grandchildren.
A military veteran, William proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was devoted to his wife, sons, brothers, sisters, and grandchildren and loved them all unconditionally. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. William will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
A funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Rogers & Breece Chapel with Rev. Eddie Wood officiating. Burial will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park. The family will welcome friends from 10 - 11:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I went to the same church as the Horne family as a young girl and always loved the Hornes...I always thought of Carolyn and WD as good friends..My heartfelt prayers are with this family.....See you all again one day in heaven.
Joan Mishoe Asbury
Friend
