William Douglas Murphy
Fayetteville—William Douglas "Butch" Murphy 73 of Fayetteville, went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born August 1, 1946 in Fayetteville to Raymond and Mollie Tadlock Murphy. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, attended Eastover Elementary and Central High School. He was retired from Coca Cola Bottling Company after 36 years of service as a route salesman and supervisor. Butch also was a Taxidermist until he became disabled.
Butch had a great love for the outdoors and nature. He loved his family, hunting, fishing and teaching his children and grandchildren all he knew about the outdoors.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Butch was preceded in death by his son, William "Douglas" Murphy, Jr.; his parents; brother, Kenneth R. Murphy and sister, Darlene M. McLaurin.
He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years and high school sweetheart, Shirley Williams Murphy; daughter, Tonette Long and husband Wayne; grandson, Trei Long and wife Michaela; granddaughter, Paige G. Long, great granddaughter, Sadie Rae Long; brother, David Murphy and wife Diane; sister, Barbara M. Doucette and husband George and his granddog, Nazzie.
Memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church Building Fund, Lebanon Baptist Church Golden Club or to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019