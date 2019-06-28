Home

William Edward "Billy" Graves


1948 - 2019
William Edward "Billy" Graves Obituary
William Edward "Billy" Graves
Laurinburg—William "Billy" Edward Graves, age 70 of Laurinburg passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park.
Billy was a son of the late Lewis Edward Graves and Zeola Polston Graves born September 11, 1948. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Army and awarded the Purple Heart Medal for his bravery and sacrifice. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 17 years of service as a mail carrier for Richmond County. He loved playing and coaching softball, umpiring games and also playing Bingo. He served as a member of the American Legion and the Disable Veterans of America.
with his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Robert "Bobby" Prince and Jerry "Tinker" Goodman.
Billy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Outlaw Graves of the home; sons, William "Bill" Graves and wife Diana of Laurinburg, Andy Graves of Laurinburg; his grandchildren whom he adored, Cadyn, Kolton, Carter, Harper, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 28 to June 29, 2019
