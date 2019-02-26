Home

William Edwin "Buck" Campbell Jr.

William Edwin "Buck" Campbell Jr. Obituary
William "Buck" Edwin Campbell, Jr.
Eastover—Mr. William "Buck" Edwin Campbell, Jr., 66 passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, officiating will be Dr. Kelly Bullard. Burial will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wade.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Edwin Campbell, Sr. and Daisy Lee Campbell.
He was owner of Buck's Farrier Service.
He is survived by his daughters, Kira Taylor & husband, Kyle and Brandi Campbell; and 2 grandchildren, Wesley and Madilynn Taylor.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
