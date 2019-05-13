Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Luke AME Church

William Ernest Elliott


William Ernest Elliott


1958 - 2019 Obituary
William Ernest Elliott Obituary
William Ernest Elliott
Knightdale—Mr. William Ernest Elliott, age 60 of Knightdale, departed this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the St. Luke AME Church. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: children; Marquita LaTrece Eiliott and Ernest Rashad Elliott and , grandson; Quincy Williams; siblings; Johnny Elliott (Maria), Brenda Elliott, Linda Robinson (James), Jean Turner (Eric), Evelyn Elliott-Bond, Charlesena Walker (Milton), Delcine Townes, Maxine Dickey (Leroy), and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019
