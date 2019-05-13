|
|
William Ernest Elliott
Knightdale—Mr. William Ernest Elliott, age 60 of Knightdale, departed this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the St. Luke AME Church. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: children; Marquita LaTrece Eiliott and Ernest Rashad Elliott and , grandson; Quincy Williams; siblings; Johnny Elliott (Maria), Brenda Elliott, Linda Robinson (James), Jean Turner (Eric), Evelyn Elliott-Bond, Charlesena Walker (Milton), Delcine Townes, Maxine Dickey (Leroy), and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019