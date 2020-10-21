William F. Blackmon

Saint Pauls—William "Frankie" Blackmon of Saint Pauls, North Carolina passed away on October 20, 2020 the same way he lived his life, surrounded by his family. The news came as a shock to all, as it was commonly assumed that he was an indestructible force of nature. He was a man of many talents, as he would be quick to tell you given half a chance. He was an electrician, plumber, carpenter, mechanic, contractor, landscaper, caregiver, sky diver, Duke basketball fan, mountain climber(with a broken toe), truck driver, textile worker, manager, foreman, chef, drummer, and Santa Claus, along with too many other titles and skills to list. And in his own mind he was also an astronaut, doctor, dentist, and scientist with varying fields of expertise depending on what the situation called for.

Frankie finally decided to hang up his gloves in his home after retiring from life undefeated, going 2-0 against cancer, making diabetes look easy, working hard to provide for his family, and being the life of the party in any room he walked into.

Frankie was preceded in death by his parents James and Pauline Blackmon, his brother Rayvon Stone, and his beloved sister Diane Smith.

He is survived by the love of his life Tammy Blackmon, whom he hoodwinked into marrying him 35 years ago by pretending he was a normal man. Boy was she wrong! He is also survived by his three children, Jennifer(Thomas) Blackmon-Smith, Franklin "Ace"(Jennifer) Blackmon, and Matthew Blackmon; and his four beautiful grandchildren Bryson Blackmon-Smith, Braylee Blackmon-Smith, Khloe Blackmon, and Colton Blackmon.

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he also leaves behind his brothers and best friends, James (Frances) Blackmon, Charles (Janet) Blackmon, and Billy (Penny) Blackmon, and his sister Margaret Matthews who all kept each other company growing up and walking to school uphill, both ways, in two feet of snow. With the holidays fast approaching, the decibel levels in Saint Pauls will forever be lowered by his absence, especially when the family gathers during the holidays to sing the 12 days of Christmas. It may take all of us to sing "Five Golden Rings" to do him justice.



Frankie also leaves behind a small army of spoiled generations of nieces and nephews who will be quick to tell you what kind of man their Uncle Frankie was. His legacy of hard work, putting family first, and maintaining an irascible sense of humor has forever enriched the lives of those who knew him. He was a husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. But more importantly, he was Frankie Blackmon until the end.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to go to Community Hospice Grace foundation. 2402 N. Roberts Avenue Lumberton, NC 28358.

Be sure to tell them Frankie sent you.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2PM until 7 PM at the Blackmon Home, 1096 Dean Road, St. Pauls, NC 28384. The Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 4 PM in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home is serving the family.



