William F. Jones IIFayetteville—William F. Jones II, 41, of Fayetteville passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 of an unexpected heart attack.Born in Cumberland County on March 10, 1979, he was the beloved son of Walter and Patricia Jones; the loving husband of Erica Jones; adored father of Destiny, Seth, Majesta, and Jayleigh; and the caring grandfather of Elizabeth Norton.Following graduation from South View High School in 1997, he worked with his parents in the family business. Later, he opened his own construction business.William loved laughing with his family, traveling for family vacations, and attending his youngest daughter's dance competitions. He also enjoyed watching the History Channel, as well as cartoons with his granddaughter. He taught everyone how to be caring and kind. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the family to assist his daughters' Majesta and Jayleigh with their educational pursuits.