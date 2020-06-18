William F. Jones II
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Jones II
Fayetteville—William F. Jones II, 41, of Fayetteville passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 of an unexpected heart attack.
Born in Cumberland County on March 10, 1979, he was the beloved son of Walter and Patricia Jones; the loving husband of Erica Jones; adored father of Destiny, Seth, Majesta, and Jayleigh; and the caring grandfather of Elizabeth Norton.
Following graduation from South View High School in 1997, he worked with his parents in the family business. Later, he opened his own construction business.
William loved laughing with his family, traveling for family vacations, and attending his youngest daughter's dance competitions. He also enjoyed watching the History Channel, as well as cartoons with his granddaughter. He taught everyone how to be caring and kind. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the family to assist his daughters' Majesta and Jayleigh with their educational pursuits.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved