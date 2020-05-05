|
William F. "Bill" Rosser
Sanford—William "Bill" Frank Rosser, 73, of Sanford, died Saturday (5/2/20).
Bill was born in Sanford, North Carolina on July 21, 1946, to the late Frank Mellon Rosser and Annie Belle Wicker Rosser. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold Clifton Stewart, Jr.
Bill graduated from Sanford Central High School in 1964. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Civil Engineering. During the summers of his college years, he interned with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). After graduating from college, he served six years in the Army Reserves. In 1969, Bill joined NCDOT and in his nearly 40 year career, he held many roles including State Maintenance Engineer, Division Maintenance Engineer, Division 6 Engineer (Fayetteville), and Division 8 Engineer (Aberdeen). At the time of his first retirement he was serving as Director of Field Support. Shortly after his retirement, he returned to NCDOT as the State Highway Administrator. He was awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine in October 2006.
Bill was a lifelong member of Shallow Well Church. He loved spending time with his family, his dog Dottie and living on the family farm.
Bill is survived by daughter, Kelli Hulsey (Steven) of Sanford; son Frank Rosser (Emily) of Broadway; one sister, Carolyn MacDonald (Neil) of Sanford; and four grandchildren, MacKenzie Hulsey, Taylor Rosser, Jordan Hulsey and Jackson Rosser.
The family held a private graveside service on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with Rev. Donald Thompson and Rev. Robert Thomas officiating. Music was provided by Kim Lilly.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shallow Well Cemetery Fund, 1220 Broadway Road, Sanford, NC 27332.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 5 to May 6, 2020