William Franklin "Bill" MearesFayetteville— William Franklin "Bill" Meares, age 76, was swept into the arms of God on August 20, 2020.He was born September 26, 1943 in Cumberland County to the late Frank and Janie Meares. Bill graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1961. He then obtained certification in heating and air from Fayetteville Tech and worked for Barnhilll Mechanical. Bill spent many of his years as an electronic technician at S&S Entertainment, Modern Music, and Vemco. He also managed Meares Vending for several years. He was ordained as a deacon November 21, 1965 at Walstone Memorial Baptist Church. He was a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church where he continued to diligently serve.Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie O'Quinn Meares; two sons, Franklin Wade (Sheila Schirtzinger) Meares and William Aron Meares; daughter-in-law, Jolie Y. Meares; sister, Gayle (Jeff) Norris; uncle, Norman (Sally) Meares; and brother-in-law, Darryl O'Quinn. Bill also leaves behind beloved nieces, nephews, many cousins, and grandchildren; Daniel, Jolie Dee, and Noah.Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Candace Marie; brothers, Randy and Carey Meares; and nephew, Robert Meares.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church located at 3675 Rosehill Road from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Hope Baptist Church.