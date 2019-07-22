Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

William "Billy" Freeman

William "Billy" Freeman Obituary
William "Billy" Freeman
Fayetteville—William "Billy" Freeman 72 of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday July 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by parents Waldon and Winsie Freeman, brothers, Robert, Roland, Charles, & Gene Freeman. Sister Nila Freeman Jackson.
He is survived by son Anthony "Tony" Freeman & wife Rhonda of Wade, daughter Sabrina Freeman & fiancé Tony Bass of Fayetteville, grandson Aaron Freeman & wife Cynthia, granddaughter Ciara Freeman Saporito & husband JT, grandsons Tyler & Ryan Johnson. Brother WK Freeman & Helen, sisters Dorothy Bullard & Jerry, Virginia Darden & Bruce, Judy Darden & Edward. Many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 3:00PM in Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Gary Horne officiating.
Internment will be private at a later date. Family will receive friends immediately after service until 6:30 at the family farmhouse of Royce Nunnery in Vander.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the at , 800-272-3900 or PO Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 22 to July 23, 2019
