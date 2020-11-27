William (Bill) Gillis
Fayetteville—Mr. William (Bill) K. Gillis of Fayetteville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 26, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 92.
Mr. Gillis was born in Cumberland County on August 12, 1928 to the late William and Carrie Belle Gillis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Walker Gillis, a brother Eugene Gillis, and a sister Frances G. Dinkins. He was a lifelong member of Galatia Presbyterian Church. He was the recipient of the Long Leaf Pine Award. His farm was recognized as a North Carolina Century Farm, over 100 years of continuous agricultural heritage.
Left to Cherish his memory include three sons, Robert L. Gillis (June) Frank B. "Possum" Gillis and James W. Gillis (Wendy) all of Fayetteville, NC; four grandchildren, Jessica Lee (Ben), Jenna Gilchrist (Jeremy), William Gillis (Alyssa) and Caroline Gillis, nine great grandchildren; a brother John D. Gillis of Fayetteville; Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 2:30 and 3:30 pm in the Church Parlor of Galatia Presbyterian Church, 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, NC
Funeral services will be held after the visitation at 3:30 pm in Galatia Presbyterian Church with Reverend Bret Johnson officiating.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Ruth Dinkins Missions
c/o Galatia Presbyterian Church
8800 Galatia Church Road
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Services have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com