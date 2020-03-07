|
|
William H. Bill Hudson
Fayetteville—William H. Bill Hudson passed away Thursday March 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on the 4th of July, 1943 in Vander, NC to the late Dorothy Evelyn Hudson.
Bill joined the U.S. Navy at 17, embarking on the adventure of his young life. His service, training, and experiences on tours of the Mediterranean cemented the foundation on which he would build his life, both personally and professionally.
He served the state of NC as a prison guard for 4 years, eventually moving on to a 34 year career at Kelly-Springfield and Goodyear, where he retired in 2004.
Bill and his wife, Peggy became members of Lafayette Baptist Church in Fayetteville, NC in 1984 where he served as deacon and in Sunday school.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julius Hudson and Mary Wrench Hudson, stepfathers, Ray O. Simmons and Harry Lee Meggs.
Left to cherish his memory are his adoring wife, Peggy, and sons Eric (Garietta) and Kevin, and two grandchildren, Chris and Nicole.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Sunday March 8 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10AM on Monday March 9 at Lafayette Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hope Mills Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020