William H. (Bill) Marsh III
Southern Pines—William H. (Bill) Marsh III, 83 passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from cancer.
Bill is survived by his wife, Edith Marsh (Sarasota, FL), son, William H. (Bill) Marsh IV (Carina) (Sarasota, FL), stepson, Michael Tonkel, four grandchildren, Grant, Shelby, Hannah and Bridget Marsh of Sarasota, FL. Bill is also survived by his brother, Thomas P. Marsh (Libby) (Southern Pines, NC), sister, Kelduyn Garland (Silver City, NM), niece, Molli Marsh Beeson (James Wallace), grandniece, Miss Wallace Beeson, niece, Katherine Marsh and nephew Nathan Garland.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William H. (Bill) Marsh II and Mary Jane C. Marsh of Fayetteville, NC and Sarasota, FL and his step daughter, Leslie Melko.
Bill grew up in Fayetteville but graduated high school from Darlington School for Boys in Rome, Ga. Bill attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he was on the golf team. He excelled in golf as a child and became well known at Highland Country Club. Bill served four years in the U.S. Marine Corp. He became a golf pro and served many years as the golf pro at Parris Island, S.C. After spending several years traveling the U.S., Bill relocated to beautiful Southern Pines, NC where he enjoyed his walks and his part-time job at Natures Own where the owners and customers became his dear friends.
At this time, there are no services planned. The family request donations in Bill's memory be made to First Health Hospice and Palliative Care; 150 Applecross Road; Pinehurst, NC 28374, for their loving care during his illness.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020