Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oasis Bethany Church of God
7350 Maxwell Road
Stedman, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oasis Bethany Church of God
7350 Maxwell Road
Stedman, NC
William Henry "Pete" Wilkins

William Henry "Pete" Wilkins Obituary
William "Pete" Henry Wilkins
Stedman—Mr. William "Pete" Henry Wilkins, 69 passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am Friday, August 23, 2019 at Oasis Bethany Church of God, officiating will be Pastor Jeff Burkhardt and Pastor Randall Cowart.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the church.
Pete was born in Robeson County to the late Willie Wilkins and Ruth West Wilkins. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Blevins.
He retired with over 25 years of service from Carolina By Products in Warsaw and Fayetteville. He was also a member of Oasis Bethany Church of God.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Wilkins; children, William Gerald Wilkins & wife, Angela, Jamie Darrell Wilkins & wife, Jennifer and Christelle Branson & husband, Christopher; brother, David Wilkins & wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Faith, Jacob, Grace and Hope Wilkins, Daniel Bruns, Sean Thomas and Amisha Branson; brother-in-law, Alex Brown; sister-in-law, Jean Brown; and a niece, Stephanie Hurley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oasis Bethany Church of God, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
