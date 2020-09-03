William "Terry" Jernigan
Fayetteville—William Terrance "Terry" Jernigan, 65 of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Morning Star Special Care.
Terry was born July 16, 1955 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Betty and Bill Jernigan. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam and Allen Jernigan.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Salemburg, NC with Rev. Wesley Holmes, officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Terry is survived by his sons, Terry and Damon Jernigan; sisters, Debbie Mercer and husband Buckie, Cindy Moore and husband Larry; grandchildren, Brayden and Reagan Jernigan.
