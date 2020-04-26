|
William Kelchner
Raeford—Mr. William Edward (Bill) Kelchner Jr. of Raeford went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Ann Kelchner.
He is survived by his wife Linda G. Kelchner of Raeford, NC; a son Mike Bundy and his wife Ruth of Sanford, NC; a daughter Lynne B. Bommele of Raeford, NC; four grandchildren, Lindsey Justice, Jessica Bundy, LeeAnne Bommele and Joshua Bundy; a sister Sally Manzer of West Islip, NY.. Several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockfish with Reverend Tommy Underwood officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the gravesite.
STATE OFFICIALS HAVE MANDATED LIMITING GATHERINGS TO NO MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE, INCLUDING FAMILY MEMBERS AND FUNERAL HOME STAFF. IN ORDER TO KEEP ALL OF OUR FAMILIES SAFE AT THIS TIME, CRUMPLER FUNERAL HOME WILL ABIDE BY THIS MANDATE.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020