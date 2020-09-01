William "W.R" King, Jr.Fayetteville—William Raymond "W.R." King, Jr., 85,of Fayeteville, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.Born in Cumberland County, W.R. was the son of the late William Raymond, Sr. and Eunice Tillman King. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Vera B. King, Elinor King Varnedoe, Ray King Hensdale, and Lucretia King Gilbert.W.R. graduated from Hoke High School in 1952, and then attended UNC Chapel Hill, where he received his Bachelor's in Business Administration after graduating in 1956. Upon graduation, W.R. became a prominent force in the construction community throughout Cumberland County from 1960 until his death.He is survived by his wife, Mary King; daughter, Melissa King Snuggs and husband Mark; son, Raymond King; daughter, Maria King Vargas and husband J.C.; sister, Marcelle King Stanley; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.W.R. was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.At the family's request, a private memorial service will be held to celebrate W.R.'s life.