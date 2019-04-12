|
|
William Knox Keefe
Fayetteville — William Knox Keefe, infant son of James and Caryn Keefe went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019
A graveside service will be held Monday 1 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park with the Rev. Eddie Wood officiating.
He is also survived by his sisters, Raegan, Ryleigh, Gracyn and Kennedy; maternal grandparents, William Joseph and Leanne Whitley.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019