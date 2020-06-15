William Locklear
William Locklear
Laurinburg— William McKinley Locklear, 89, passed June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Wagram Church of God. A time of visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the church. Burial: Hillside Memorial Park .



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
