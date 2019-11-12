|
|
William Mark Barker
Fayetteville—William Mark Barker Sr., 75, of Fayetteville, went to join his Heavenly Father on Thursday October 31 2019, Following a Long Illness.
"Bill" was born May 25, 1944 in Scott County VA, the son of the late Stuart Mead Barker and Erma Turner Barker. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marcia Gene Barker and his daughter Angie Barker Whitehead of Greensboro.
William honorably served his country for 20 years in the United States Army until his retirement at Fort Bragg, NC. In addition to the Army, he also worked for many years as a mechanic at Lafayette Exxon where he made friendships with hundreds of people.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, William "Jimmy" Barker of Raleigh, Kenneth "Kenny" Murray of Mebane, Dottie Barker Harris of Stedman, Janice Barker of the Home, William M. Barker Jr, and Elizabeth Barker of Fayetteville, and Stepchildren Greg Summers, David Johnson, and Carrie Johnson; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; Sister Betty Jo Leonard and Husband Danny W. Leonard of East TN, Sister Helen Russell of Bristol, VA, and Sister Ada Shearer of Bristol, TN; Brother, W M "Dub" Barker, of Mendota, VA; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019