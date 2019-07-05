|
William "Bill" Melvyn Merritt
Fayetteville—Mr. William "Bill" Melvyn Merritt, 65 passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3934 Sunnyside School Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28312. Officiating will be Rev. Anna Merritt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Edward Merritt and Antonia Reuter Merritt.
He is survived by his wife, Devon C. Merritt of the home; daughter, Sarah Gilbert of Washington, DC; and a brother, James Edward Merritt & wife, Lynn Russell Merritt of Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to .
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 5 to July 7, 2019