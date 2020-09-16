1/1
William (Bill) Miller
Fayetteville—William (Bill) Miller, 63, died Friday, September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Merle Gales Miller. Surviving include a brother Gary Miller of Gastonia and Brenda Miller Trent of Easley, SC and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside Remembrance of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cross Creek Cemetery.
Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave, Red Springs, NC 28377. Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
Cross Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
220 E 4Th Ave
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-9000
