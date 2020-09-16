William (Bill) Miller
Fayetteville—William (Bill) Miller, 63, died Friday, September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Merle Gales Miller. Surviving include a brother Gary Miller of Gastonia and Brenda Miller Trent of Easley, SC and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside Remembrance of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cross Creek Cemetery.
